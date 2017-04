US drops ‘Mother of all Bombs’ on ISIS target in Afghanistan

The US has dropped “the mother of all bombs” on ISIS fighters and hideouts in Afghanistan — the largest non-nuclear explosive ever used in wartime, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday, military sources said.

via US drops ‘Mother of all Bombs’ on ISIS target in Afghanistan | New York Post.