Home » Terrorist News » U.S. intel warning of possible al Qaeda attacks in U.S. Monday

U.S. intel warning of possible al Qaeda attacks in U.S. Monday

CBS News has learned about a potential terror threat for the day before the election.

Sources told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that U.S. intelligence has alerted joint terrorism task forces that al Qaeda could be planning attacks in three states for Monday.

It is believed New York, Texas and Virginia are all possible targets, though no specific locations are mentioned.

via Sources: U.S. intel warning of possible al Qaeda attacks in U.S. Monday – CBS News.

Posted by at November 4, 2016
