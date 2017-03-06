Trump signs revised immigration ban that allows Iraqis, softens stance on Syrians

President Trump on Monday signed a new executive order that will remove Iraq from the list of seven countries targeted by his earlier travel ban, while allowing all current visa holders to enter the US.

The revised order also ends an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees and instead treats them like all other refugees.

The new order is scheduled to take effect March 16.

via Trump signs revised immigration ban that allows Iraqis, softens stance on Syrians | New York Post.