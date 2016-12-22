Home » Terrorist News » The many blunders that left ‘Berlin terrorist’ free to kill

The many blunders that left ‘Berlin terrorist’ free to kill

The prime suspect for the Berlin massacre was under covert surveillance for months as a possible terrorist threat until police let him slip through their grasp earlier this month.

Anis Amri, 24, a Tunisian asylum seeker who arrived in Germany last year, was investigated for “preparing a serious crime endangering national safety”, involving funding the purchase of automatic weapons for use in a terrorist attack.

via Catalogue of blunders that left 'Berlin terrorist' free to kill.

Posted by at December 22, 2016
Filed in category: Terrorist News,
«

Comments are closed.

About United Justice

For more than a decade, UNITED JUSTICE has been providing terrorist news, headlines, political views and opinions covering the terrorist attacks and potential threats against the United States.

Terrorist News Sources

Archives

Categories

Shopping