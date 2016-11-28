Suspect Identified in Ohio State Attack as Abdul Razaq Ali Artan

An Ohio State University student plowed a car into a campus crowd, then jumped out and started stabbing people with a butcher knife before being shot dead by police Monday morning, officials said.

Ten people were taken to hospitals after the ambush, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. The incident was initially reported as an "active shooter" situation, but the suspect did not shoot anyone.

via Suspect Identified in Ohio State Attack as Abdul Razaq Ali Artan – NBC News.