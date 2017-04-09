Stockholm Truck-Attack Suspect Had Received Deportation Order

Swedish authorities said Sunday that the 39-year-old man suspected of driving a truck into a crowd in downtown Stockholm days earlier had been wanted by police for failing to comply with a deportation order.

The Uzbek national, who was detained late Friday, had sought residency in Sweden in 2014, a request the state denied in June last year, police told reporters. In late February, police issued a warrant in his name for failing to report for his deportation.

via Stockholm Truck-Attack Suspect Had Received Deportation Order – WSJ.