President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning’s 35-Year Sentence

President Obama granted a commutation to Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier who was convicted of Espionage Act violations and other charges for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013, and she will now be released in May, according to her lawyer.

via President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence – ABC News.