Police say ammonium nitrate found in Vegas gunman’s car

Ammonium nitrate was found inside the Las Vegas gunman’s car, local authorities said Monday evening.

The chemical compound can be used to make explosives.

Las Vegas police also said 16 guns were found inside Stephen Paddock’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

via Ammonium nitrate found in Vegas gunman’s car: cops | New York Post.