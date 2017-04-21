Paris terror attack video shows police shoot ISIS gunman

French security services are today facing troubling questions as to how they failed to prevent an ISIS gunman from slaughtering one policeman and wounding two other officers in Paris when he was already on a terror watch list and was arrested as recently as February.

Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old, was known as a threat to the country and described as an 'extremist' by authorities, who had placed him on a watch list. It's believed he was radicalised while serving a 20-year jail sentence for attempting to kill two officers in 2001, before his release last year.