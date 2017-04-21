Home » Terrorist News » Paris terror attack video shows police shoot ISIS gunman

Paris terror attack video shows police shoot ISIS gunman

French security services are today facing troubling questions as to how they failed to prevent an ISIS gunman from slaughtering one policeman and wounding two other officers in Paris when he was already on a terror watch list and was arrested as recently as February.
Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old, was known as a threat to the country and described as an ‘extremist’ by authorities, who had placed him on a watch list. It’s believed he was radicalised while serving a 20-year jail sentence for attempting to kill two officers in 2001, before his release last year.Paris terror attack video shows police shoot ISIS gunman | Daily Mail Online.

Posted by at April 21, 2017
Filed in category: Terrorist News,
«

Comments are closed.

About United Justice

For more than a decade, UNITED JUSTICE has been providing terrorist news, headlines, political views and opinions covering the terrorist attacks and potential threats against the United States.

Terrorist News Sources

Archives

Categories

Shopping