Paris shooting – Police officer killed and another injured at Champs Elysees

One police officer has been killed and another injured in the shooting.

At least two attackers are involved, with one on the run and the other killed, police have revealed.

Police are warning people to avoid the area with residents evacuated from nearby buildings.

via Paris shooting – Police officer killed and another injured at Champs Elysees | World | News | Express.co.uk.