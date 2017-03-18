Home » Terrorist News » Man shot dead after seizing soldier’s weapon at Paris airport

Man shot dead after seizing soldier’s weapon at Paris airport

A man was shot to death Saturday after seizing the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris’ Orly Airport, police and witnesses said.

Authorities evacuated visitors while a police operation was underway. Emergency vehicles surrounded the airport as confused passengers gathered in parking lots, and the elite RAID special police force worked to secure the airport.

