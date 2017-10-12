Jihadi bride and ISIS executioner son killed by drone strike

The world’s most wanted woman — a former punk rocker who left Britain to join ISIS — has been killed in Syria by a US drone strike, according to a report.

“The Americans zapped her trying to get away from Raqqa. Quite frankly, it’s good riddance,” a British government official told the Sun about Sally Jones, 50, who left the UK in 2013 with her 12-year-old son, JoJo, to join the terror group in Syria.

