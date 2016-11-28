Home » Terrorist News » Islamic State retreat reveals terror plots against Europe

Islamic State retreat reveals terror plots against Europe

Intelligence of attack plots across Europe is being uncovered as Islamic State’s caliphate is beaten back, the top British officer in the military coalition fighting the extremists has disclosed.

A trove of information has already been found and the capture of the Iraqi city of Mosul is expected to deliver more on the plans, finances and members of Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (Isil).Islamic State retreat reveals terror plots against Europe.

