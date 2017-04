ISIS claims responsibility for deadly church bombing in Egypt

Dozens of Palm Sunday worshippers were killed and nearly 100 hurt in Egypt when ISIS set off explosions in a pair of churches. At least 36 people were killed when a bomb detonated at a holy house in the Nile Delta town of Tanta and another 11 were slain by a suicide bomber at a church in Alexandria according to local officials.

via ISIS claims responsibility for deadly church bombing in Egypt | New York Post.