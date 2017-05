ISIS claims responsibility for Ariana Grande concert bombing

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Manchester that claimed the lives of at least 22 people, and wounded 59 others. “One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester,” the terror group said in a statement published on its social media channels.

