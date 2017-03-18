‘I am here to die for Allah, there will be deaths’: Chilling final words of Paris airport attacker

A convicted criminal with links to radical Islam shouted ‘I am here to die for Allah, there will be deaths’ seconds before he was shot dead during an attack at Paris Orly airport.

The 39-year-old, named locally as career criminal Ziyed Ben Belgacem, was killed after wrestling a soldier’s gun from her and fleeing into a McDonald’s.

He sent a text message to his brother and father stating ‘I shot the police’, shortly before he was killed.

