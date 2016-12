Gunman who assassinated Russian ambassador was a cop

The gunman who assassinated the Russian ambassador in Ankara was a 22-year-old former Turkish cop who had been investigated for an attempted coup in July. He can be heard yelling “Don’t forget about Aleppo, don’t forget about Syria” and uses the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” (God is great).

via Gunman who assassinated Russian ambassador was a cop | New York Post.