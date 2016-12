Gitmo prisoner reveals that Saudi ‘terrorist rehab’ center is a scam

Counterterrorism experts have long suspected Saudi Arabia’s “rehabilitation” center for terrorists does a poor job of de-radicalizing jihadists. But a Saudi detainee at Guantanamo Bay now reveals it’s actually a recruiting and training factory for jihad.

via Gitmo prisoner reveals that Saudi ‘terrorist rehab’ center is a scam | New York Post.