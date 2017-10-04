Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter is met by the FBI at LAX

This is the moment the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded 527 others over the weekend, was met by federal investigators after landing at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Marilou Danley, who authorities described as a ‘person of interest’ following Sunday’s shooting massacre, arrived in the US at 7.17pm PST after a flight from the Philippines. She was seen being wheeled through LAX in a wheelchair in footage obtained by NBC News.

The 62-year-old was wearing a hat and light blue jacket and was pushing a black suitcase in front of her. It is not yet clear where she was taken or why she was in the wheelchair.