Fort Lauderdale shooter scrapped NYC trip because of high airport security

New Yorkers may have dodged a catastrophe when the shooter in the Fort Lauderdale Airport massacre decided against coming to the Big Apple for New Year’s Eve, a federal law enforcement source told The Post on Tuesday.

“We’re lucky he cancelled his reservation. We could have had a bloodbath on our hands here,” the source said, adding that Esteban Santiago apparently changed his mind due to the high-level of security at New York’s major airports.

via Fort Lauderdale shooter scrapped NYC trip because of high airport security | New York Post.