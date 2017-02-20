Footage shows ISIS fighters smiling before suicide attack

A new video posted by ISIS reportedly shows a team of suicide car bombers — including one smiling Brit — driving Mad Max-style death-mobiles towards an Iraqi army base, moments before blowing themselves up.

The footage, posted by the Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency, shows a British-born fighter named Abu Zakariya al-Britani grinning from ear to ear as he sits inside one of the four car bombs used in a deadly attack near Mosul on Monday

