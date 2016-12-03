Home » Terrorist News » Female suicide bomber uses 3 children as decoy then blows herself up in new low for Islamic State

Female suicide bomber uses 3 children as decoy then blows herself up in new low for Islamic State

A female suicide bomber used three children as a decoy to blow herself up in new low for Islamic State.

It’s now feared that more civilian women – in Libya at least – are being brainwashed, forced or cajoled into killing themselves for IS terrorists as fighting intensifies.

Libyan forces, backed by US air strikes, are close to taking full control of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte after a campaign lasting more than six months.

