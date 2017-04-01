Home » Terrorist News » Feds fear terror groups developing laptop bombs that evade airport security

U.S. intelligence sources suggest ISIS and other terrorist groups can build laptop bombs capable of slipping past airport security scanners, Fox News has learned.

The sources fear that terrorists have gotten their hands on sophisticated airport security equipment that allows them to properly conceal explosives in laptops and other large electronic devices

