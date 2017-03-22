Donald Trump Jr. rips London mayor on Twitter

President Trump’s oldest son blasted the mayor of London on Wednesday — hours after a terrorist killed three people outside Parliament — twisting several comments the mayor made six months ago that such attacks should be expected.

Terror attacks are “part and parcel of living in a big city,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said to the Evening Standard in September, following a bomb explosion in Chelsea in Manhattan that injured 29 people.

