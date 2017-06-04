Details of the London Bridge jihadi killer are revealed

he jihadi in an Arsenal shirt was ‘euphoric’ and asking about how to hire a van just hours before the London Bridge atrocity, it was claimed last night.

He could not contain his excitement during a conversation with a neighbour on Saturday afternoon. The neighbour said he wandered over and asked about his van and how much it would cost to hire one.

Hours later, the father of two, who had worked at KFC and for the Transport for London which is responsible for the Tube and buses in the capital, went on a bloody rampage with two twisted extremists which left seven people dead and scores more injured. The three terrorists were shot dead by police.

Details of the London Bridge jihadi killer are revealed | Daily Mail Online.