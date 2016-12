Briton jailed over Trump death plot

A British man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison over his attempt to grab a gun in a bid to kill Donald Trump.

Michael Sandford, 20, pleaded guilty in September to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function.

He was accused of grabbing a policeman’s gun at a rally in Las Vegas in order to shoot at the candidate.

