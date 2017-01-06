BREAKING NEWS: Nine shot and one dead in shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

A shooting has reportedly happened at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.

Sources tell MSNBC that nine were shot and one person has died. The shooter is also reportedly in custody.

Video from the airport Friday afternoon showed hundreds of passengers corralled together on the tarmac with emergency vehicles parked outside the terminal with lights flashing.

