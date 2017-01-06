Home » Terrorist News » BREAKING NEWS: Nine shot and one dead in shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

BREAKING NEWS: Nine shot and one dead in shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

A shooting has reportedly happened at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. 

Sources tell MSNBC that nine were shot and one person has died. The shooter is also reportedly in custody. 

Video from the airport Friday afternoon showed hundreds of passengers corralled together on the tarmac with emergency vehicles parked outside the terminal with lights flashing. 

via BREAKING NEWS: Nine shot and one dead in shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport | Daily Mail Online.

Posted by at January 6, 2017
Filed in category: Terrorist News,
«

Comments are closed.

About United Justice

For more than a decade, UNITED JUSTICE has been providing terrorist news, headlines, political views and opinions covering the terrorist attacks and potential threats against the United States.

Terrorist News Sources

Archives

Categories

Shopping